College Station Residents Invited To Information Meetings About The November Bond Issue After The City Council Has Its First Review Of Possible Projects

The College Station city council on Wednesday had its first in depth review of 33 recommended projects that could be part of a bond issue this November.

Click HERE to read and download the city of College Station’s overview of the proposed bond referendum.

Click HERE to read and download details of each of the 33 projects recommended by the College Station city council’s bond advisory committee.

City officials are hosting three public meeting through the rest of May to collect public feedback.

Those meetings are Monday, May 23, from 6-8 p.m. at city council chambers, Wednesday, May 25, from 6-8 p.m. at Lincoln Recreation Center, and Tuesday, May 31, from 6-8 p.m. at Ringer Library.

City Hall Council Chambers

Residents can also participate in an online survey that will be available from May 23 through May 31.

Click HERE to be directed to the city of College Station’s bond website.

The council has until August 22nd to finalize what they want on the ballot.