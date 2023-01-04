College Station Police Investigating Homicide

A shooting at a College Station apartment complex Tuesday night is now being investigated as a homicide.

College Station police identified a man who died as 26 year old Rashawn Jones.

The only other information released by CSPD is that officers found Jones Tuesday just after 11 p.m. to the 400 block of Southwest Parkway, which is east of Southwest Park.

Anyone with information is asked to call CSPD at 979-764-3600.

Original story:

College Station police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting that occurred around 11:15 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway.

According to a CSPD tweet, one gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital.

No other details have been released.