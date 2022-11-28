College Station Police Credit Hotel Clerk For Arresting Three Houston Men On Charges Of Stealing Catalytic Converters

Local law enforcement has arrested 27 men from the Houston area this year on charges of stealing catalytic converters.

That includes three who were caught around 4:30 Monday morning in College Station.

College Station police credit a hotel clerk reporting that they saw someone cutting a converter in their parking lot off Texas and north of University.

CSPD used the citizen’s information to find the suspect’s vehicle at a hotel off University.

One of three men ran away, but according to the PD’s news release, he “was no match for the speed of K9 Ciro”.

That man was taken to the hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries before joining two other men at the Brazos County jail.

18 year old Javorre Stone, 19 year old Demarion Moore, and 19 year old Robert Arscott were charged with felony theft and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Stone, the man who ran away, was also charged with evading and failing to identify himself.

Officers recovered four catalytic converters, three saws, blades, and marijuana.

As of Monday evening, all three remained in jail in lieu of bonds which total $61,000 dollars for Stone and $53,000 dollars for Moore and Arscott.

According to WTAW’s website, this was the 13th arrest this year by local law enforcement on charges of stealing catalytic converters.