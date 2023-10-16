College Station Police Arrest A Driver For Leaving The Scene Of An Injury Crash

A scooter in a College Station crosswalk last Wednesday night (October 11, 2023) was struck by a pickup truck.

The driver of the truck confirmed to College Station police that he attempted to pick up the scooter driver, then put the victim down, then drove away.

A CSPD arrest report says an officer had prior interaction with the pickup truck. That led to finding then arresting 20 year old Kadence Elliott of College Station on a charge of causing a collision resulting in serious bodily injury.

The scooter driver, according to the arrest report, hit his head on the front hood of the pickup.

Elliott is out of jail after posting an $8,000 dollar bond.