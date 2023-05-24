College Station ISD School Board Receives A Recommendation For A $350 Million Dollar Bond Issue Election This November

College Station ISD school board members have the better part of three months to consider what will be included in a bond issue this November.

During the board’s May 16th meeting, a 48 member committee recommended asking voters to approve $350 million dollars of spending.

The board will discuss the committee’s recommendations during their June and July meetings, then take action at their August meeting.

Committee co-chair Rick Bennett described the large bond issue as “aggressive”, adding this is an attempt “to be cognizant of the taxpayer dollar, and where we’re at, and where we are trying to take our high schools and where we’re trying to take Rock Prairie (elementary) and where we’re trying to take our other facilities.”

Bennett shared with the school board, recommendations for 25 priority one and two projects.

Bennett also said some priority three items that did not make their list included an indoor athletic facility and a community center.

The bond issue comes as the CSISD board is scheduled to hire a new superintendent in July.

