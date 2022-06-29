College Station ISD School Board Members Move Ahead With More Projects From 2021 Bond Issue, Including Two Involving Career And Technical Education

Business at the June College Station ISD school board meeting included moving ahead with two career and technical education (CTE) department projects being paid from last November’s voter approved bond issue.

CSISD facilities director Jon Hall’s recommendation was approved to use a construction manager at risk (CMAR) for the first phase of the district’s $6.2 million dollar CTE “Ag Barn” building. The location for the stand alone structure is still being discussed.

The board also approved spending $270,500 dollars to install CTE canopies this summer at Consolidated and College Station High Schools.

The CSISD board also approved two other purchases using money from the November 2021 bond issue. Just over $2 million is going towards new audio-visual equipment at 16 campuses. $185,245 will be spent for a new chiller at College Station Middle School.

