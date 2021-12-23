College Station ISD School Board Members Hear But Don’t Act On Recommendations To Level Campus Populations

College Station ISD school board members express no opposition to recommendations from administrators for controlling campus enrollment numbers.

The recommendations during December’s CSISD board meeting would allow discretionary transfers from Pecan Trail to Cypress Grove intermediate schools and from Wellborn to College Station middle schools starting next fall…monitor populations at Pebble Creek and Southwood Valley elementaries, and appoint a long range facility planning committee this fall.

The recommendations from superintendent Mike Martindale and chief financial officer Amy Drozd followed an annual update from a representative of CSISD’s outside demographic consulting company.

Click HERE to read and download information from CSISD’s outside demographic consulting company and recommendations from CSISD administrators.

Click below to hear comments from Mike Martindale and Amy Drozd during the December 14, 2021 CSISD board meeting.

