College Station ISD School Board Members Continue Superintendent Search Process and Recognize Retiring Superintendent Mike Martindale

College Station ISD school board members had two meetings this week regarding the search for the district’s new superintendent.

During Tuesday night’s regular monthly meeting, consultant Brad Lancaster gave an overview of two surveys about the search. One was with CSISD administrators and teachers. The other was 128 pages of results from 800 online surveys.

Click HERE to read and download results of focus group meetings with CSISD administrators and teachers.

Click HERE to read and download results of CSISD’s online survey.

On Wednesday, the board was scheduled to meet behind closed doors to visit with the consultants. During Tuesday’s update, Lancaster reported 48 applicants as of last Friday. Lancaster also said that the Wednesday meeting would include scheduling future interviews with candidates and how to prepare questions for those interviews.

At the end of Tuesday night’s meeting, board president Jeff Horak presented retiring superintendent Mike Martindale with a plaque and board member Darin Paine presented Martindale with an office chair.

Martindale, who is finishing his 16th year in CSISD….the last three as superintendent…and 32 years in public education…is retiring June 30.

Click below to hear comments from the May 16, 2023 College Station ISD school board meeting.

