College Station ISD School Board Members Approve Multiple Projects During October’s Meeting

More than $4 million dollars in future improvements around College Station ISD schools were approved during this month’s school board meeting.

That includes the recommendation from CSISD facilities director Jon Hall to spend $88,000 dollars from the 2015 bond fund to replace 35 year old softball dugouts at Consolidated High School.

From last year’s CSISD bond issue, the board awarded several projects.

That includes a $3.4 million dollar construction contract for the second half of renovations at Southwood Valley elementary. Those improvements, to be done next summer, includes new finishes, casework, doors, flooring, paint, furniture, and other items that were not done in the first phase.

Approval was also given to buy video security equipment for CSISD elementary, intermediate, and middle schools at a cost of $267,800 dollars. An upgrade was previously done at CSISD high schools and administration offices.

The CSISD board also awarded a contract to replace the chiller at Forest Ridge elementary at a cost of $119,434 dollars.

And the CSISD board learned that they could not proceed with their first choice to spend federal pandemic grant money associated with the district’s Head Start program. Instead of bringing a portable building to Southwood Valley…which could not be installed by the grant deadline…$133,000 dollars will be spent on new playground equipment at College Hills and River Bend elementary schools.

