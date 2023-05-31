College Station ISD School Board Considering To Offer Some High School Students A Four Hour School Day

College Station ISD’s alternative high school could be hosting another way for students in danger of dropping out to get their diploma.

During the May 16 CSISD school board meeting, members showed no opposition to apply to the state to start a program where up to 50 students at College View High School could finish school by attending four hours a day instead of seven hours.

CSISD’s secondary education director Tiffany Parkerson said the proposal, which requires state approval, would employ an existing teacher for one group in the morning and the other group in the afternoon.

This would be in addition to night school at College Station and Consolidated High Schools and credit recovery programs that are available at all CSISD high schools.

Superintendent Mike Martindale said some of the students who would benefit from the so-called flex day program includes those who have to work to support their family.

Parkerson said interest in the program may be so great that there could be a waiting list a year from now.

The CSISD board will consider formal action at their June meeting.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the May 16, 2023 CSISD school board meeting.

Click below to hear comments from Tiffany Parkerson and Mike Martindale from the May 16, 2023 CSISD school board meeting.