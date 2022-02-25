College Station ISD School Board Approves Purchases From 2021 Bond Issue

February’s meeting of the College Station ISD school board included approval of purchasing nearly $4 million dollars of items that were approved by voters last November.

Chief financial officer Amy Drozd says that included 500 musical instruments totaling almost $2 million. That followed recommendations from CSISD’s fine arts and purchasing directors.

The board also approved the purchase of 14 buses at a cost of almost $2, refurbishing the band semi-trailers at Consolidated and College Station High Schools at a cost of $173,000, and spending almost $90,000 to buy 67 laptop charging carts.

Click below for comments from Amy Drozd during the February 15, 2022 College Station ISD school board meeting.

