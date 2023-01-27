College Station ISD Passes Seven State Security Inspections With No Issues

The state agency in charge of inspecting school districts for building security following the mass shooting in Uvalde has published its inspection report for last fall’s semester.

The Texas school safety center (TSSC) reported this week that inspectors did not gain unauthorized access at more than 95 percent of more than 2,800 campuses that were checked around the state.

Click HERE to read and download the TSSC report.

The safety center did not identify any of the 136 districts where an inspector entered a building without being checked.

WTAW News asked for that information from College Station and Bryan ISD’s.

College Station ISD reports seven campuses were inspected last fall. State inspectors made no unauthorized access at any location. The inspectors also found no problems with intruder detection systems or with classroom and exterior doors. When state inspectors arrived at the front office, at all seven locations CSISD employees required inspectors to provide identification, the I-D was verified, the inspector signed in, and they were given a visitor’s badge.

Bryan ISD is working on its response to our request. WTAW News previously reported that BISD had two security inspections. The board was told in public on October third that there was an unidentified issue that resulted in a correction being made the day of the inspection. Two weeks later, the board was told in public of another inspection resulting in an undisclosed issue. Details of both BISD incidents were shared with the board in private.