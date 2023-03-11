College Station ISD Board Members Buy 1,166 Desktop Computers With 2021 Bond Money

In November 2021, voters in College Station ISD approved a bond issue to spend $4.525 million dollars on technology.

At the board’s February meeting, approval was given to spend $1 million for upgrading or replacing computer labs on every CSISD campus.

Most of the money is going towards the purchase of 1,166 desktop computers.

CSISD chief financial officer Amy Drozd said this followed prior board decisions to buy technology devices for students and teachers.

