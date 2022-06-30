College Station City Council Starts Prioritizing Proposed Bond Issue List

The College Station city council held a special meeting Wednesday to start prioritizing what will be included in a more than $95 million dollar bond issue in this November’s general election.

Council members were told that amount can be financed without increasing the property tax rate.

City manager Bryan Woods says voters will consider projects by groups unless the council wants an individual project to be considered on its own. Those project groups can include public safety, facilities, parks, and streets.

The council has between August 10 and August 22 to finalize ballot language.

Click HERE to read and download bond project recommendations from a citizens committee and city of College Station staff.

Click HERE to read and download proposed bond project details.

After two hours of discussion on Wednesday, the council chose to pursue the following projects as recommended by staff and a citizens bond advisory committee:

1. Fire station #7 (unanimous council) at a current estimated cost of $10,500,000.

2. Rock Prairie Road widening from the freeway east to Fitch, and adding separated bicycle lanes (unanimous council) at a current estimated cost of $18,900.000.

3. $5.25 million dollars in city wide park improvements, following a 4-3 vote against raising that amount to $8 million.

4. Bachmann Park Little League building and athletic building (unanimous council) at a current estimated cost of $7,350,000.

5. Replacing six Veterans Park soccer fields (unanimous council) at a current estimated cost of $6,300,000.

6. Pickleball/Futsal courts (unanimous council) at a current estimated cost of $1,050,000.

7. Replacing two Veterans Park artificial turf fields (unanimous council) at a current estimated cost of $3,150,000.

8. Bicycle/pedestrian improvements (unanimous council) at a current estimated cost of $5,250,000.

9. Additional traffic signals at five locations to be determined (unanimous council) at a current estimated cost of $5,250,000.

10. New Central Park operations shop (unanimous council) at a current estimated cost of $7,350,000.

11. Thomas Park improvements, without a $600,000 basketball court cover (unanimous council) at a current estimated cost of $3,570,000.

12. Replacing Bee Creek and Central tennis courts (unanimous council) at a current estimated cost of $1,575,000.

13. Lincoln Recreation Center area improvements (unanimous council) at a current estimated cost of $1,050,000.

14. Development of Texas Independence Park in College Station’s Midtown area (unanimous council). This project involves $12.6 million in bond money and $6 million from the hotel occupancy tax.

The council added on a 5-2 vote, a stand alone proposal to build a swimming pool at Thomas Park at a current estimated cost of $3,150,000.

The council added on a 6-1 vote, a proposal to design and provide basic amenities at a new westside park at a current estimated cost of $3,150,000.

The council unanimously removed from consideration, a $4 million dollar proposal to rebuild Gilcrest Avenue from Thomas Park to Munson.

The council considered, but turned down, adding money for the third phase of the Fun For All playground.