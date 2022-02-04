College Station City Council Reduces Parking On City Street Behind Kroger Shopping Center

College Station city council members approve a compromise involving semi parking on the city street behind Kroger shopping center on Birmingham Road.

Some of the semi parking will go away, but not all of it as requested by city staff. City manager Bryan Woods says it has been a constant request by College Station Utilities and local businesspeople say this has been a challenge.

City traffic engineer Troy Rother says the no parking areas will provide more visibility for motorists leaving the shopping center.

Councilwoman Linda Harvell says there is no other option for local truckers.

Councilman Bob Brick questioned whether city streets should be used for private commercial vehicle parking.

The ordinance approved by the council will allow the Brazos Transit District to continue short term parking on Birmingham Road.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the January 27, 2022 College Station city council meeting.

Click below to hear some of the comments from the January 27, 2022 College Station city council meeting.