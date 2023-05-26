College Station City Council Receives Update On Sewer Main Expansion Project

The city of College Station is entering its seventh year in developing the last leg of a multimillion dollar sewer line expansion along the city limits with Bryan.

A nearly two hour discussion at Thursday’s city council meeting provided an update on three options.

The city council decided to drop one of the options, locating a sewer trunkline along Pin Oak Creek and Burton Creek in south Bryan. That route was opposed by residents of Bryan’s Garden Acres and Beverley Estates neighborhoods. The council’s decision was based on the recommendation from special projects director Jennifer Cain.

One of two options that remains on the table is also opposed by Beverley Estates homeowners living on Rosemary and neighboring streets. That is a gravity fed sewer line that goes downhill without the use of a sewer lift station.

Cain said gravity only sewer lines was the professional recommendation over the use of lift stations. She also said the city of College Station has 17 lift stations and is in the process of removing three of them with gravity only sewer lines.

Staff and some council members also had opposing views with homeowners about the impact the sewer line construction would have on historic oak trees.

Councilman William Wright brought up that the city could proceed with whatever option without regard to public opinion…noting that privately owned utilities do not get neighborhood input before starting construction.

City manager Bryan Woods and mayor John Nichols said there is no date to return with a recommendation for council action. Nichols did not expect the subject to return in June due to previously scheduled issues.

Click HERE to read and download a summary of the history of the College Station northeast sewer trunk line, provided by the city of College Station.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the May 25, 2023 College Station city council meeting.

Click below to hear some of the nearly two hours of comments during the May 25, 2023 College Station city council meeting.

