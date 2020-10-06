College Station City Council Expresses Interest In New Signs At Veterans Park

College Station city council members have no opposition with exploring the idea of new signage at the entrances to Veterans Park.

The idea was raised at the council’s last meeting by John Crompton.

Crompton’s idea was supported by former parks director Steve Beachy.

Interim parks director Kelly Kelbly says TxDOT will be involved since University and Harvey are both state highways.

Crompton’s proposal will be directed to College Station’s parks board.