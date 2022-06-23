College Station City Council Expands Its Ridesharing Bicycle And Scooter Ordinance

This is the fourth year the city of College Station has regulated bike sharing services off the Texas A&M campus.

The city council made ten pages of changes at its June 9 meeting.

The changes includes adding electric bicycles and scooters, adding an abandonment fee where the operator forfeits any escrow balance if they leave without taking their devices, further defining Geofence zones, adding a 15 mile per hour speed limit, requiring equal distribution of bicycles and scooters, and locking bicycles and scooters to a bicycle rack for an operated designated parking area.

The updated ordinance does not apply to those who own electric scooters and bicycles.

Click HERE to read and download the updated ordinance.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the June 9, 2022 College Station city council meeting.

Click below to hear comments from the June 9, 2022 College Station city council meeting.