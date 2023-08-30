On the eve of Texas A&M’s first home football game, the College Station city council approves a $122,000 dollar contract for traffic control devices that are used off campus.

The university is contributing up to $57,000 dollars. Councilman Bob Yancy, who was part of the unanimous vote to approve the contract, wanted A&M to pay half.

Click HERE to read and download information regarding the contract for traffic control devices.

That was one of two agreements between the city of College Station has with Texas A&M that were questioned by Yancy.

Yancy also questioned if the city is getting its share of access to university facilities as part of the city’s financial contribution to the expansion of Kyle Field ten years ago.

The city’s fiscal services director, Mary Ellen Leonard, and city manager Bryan Woods, said that the council has to make that decision.

Click below to hear comments from the August 24, 2023 College Station city council meeting.

Listen to “College Station city council discussion about two contracts with Texas A&M” on Spreaker.