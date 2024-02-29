College Station City Council Changes Speed Limit On A Newly Widened Section Of Greens Prairie Road

The College Station city council sets a new speed limit for the recently widened portion of Greens Prairie Road from where the school zone ends by Forest Ridge elementary to Dalton Drive.

Staff recommended 40 miles per hour. But mayor John Nichols recommendation of 45 passed by a six to one vote.

Nichols said the 45 speed limit matched South Holleman, Fitch west of Lakeway, and Southwest Parkway between Dartmouth and the freeway.

Before Greens Prairie Road was widened between Arrington and Dalton, the speed limit was 55.

The mayor also said it will be 12 to 14 months before widening starts on the county’s portion of Greens Prairie, which is being administered by the city and paid by the county.

