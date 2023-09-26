College Station City Council Awards Twin City Mission Pandemic Grant Money To Provide Support Services

Twin City Mission receives almost $1.5 million dollars in federal pandemic grant money to administer a family support services program through the city of College Station.

The focus of the grants that were awarded by the College Station city council is on the homeless.

The grant also supports those at risk of homelessness and those fleeing or attempting to flee domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking, or human trafficking.

Twin City Mission will operate the program in donated spaces.

The grant has to be spent by September 30th of the year 2030.

