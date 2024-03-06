College Station City Council Approves Rezoning For A New Grocery Store Concept

A new concept in grocery stores is coming to south College Station.

That follows rezoning approved at the February 22nd city council meeting on property along Wellborn Road between Royder Road and the entrance to Wellborn Middle School.

Crissy Hartl, who represents the developer, told the council that Dollar General’s D-G market includes an expanded selection compared to its traditional stores.

The council’s approval increases the maximum business size to 13,000 square feet.

Not all the space will be used by the store. Hartl said the developer has not decided what will go into the rest of the building.

The development also includes two sidewalk extensions. One of those sidewalks is designed to be lighted.

Click HERE to read and download agenda information from the February 22, 2024 College Station city council meeting.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the developer at the February 22, 2024 College Station city council meeting.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the city of College Station at the February 22, 2024 city council meeting.

Click below to hear comments from the February 22, 2024 College Station city council meeting.