College Station City Council Approves Commercial Zoning Behind College Station High School

Commercial development is coming to the major intersection behind College Station High School.

The College Station city council at its June 23, 2022 meeting approved rezoning the northwest corner of Victoria and Barron.

The planned development district will not allow fuel sales and controls other forms of business development.

One of the limitations is designed to prevent drive-through lines from backing into the street.

The council also added a requirement for a six foot tall wall of concrete or brick as a buffer between the commercial site and adjoining homes in the Westfield Village subdivision.

The planned development district conditions stays with the property and not with the owner.

The council was not told what businesses will be going into the development or when construction might start.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the June 23, 2022 College Station city council meeting.

Click below for comments from the June 23, 2022 College Station city council meeting.