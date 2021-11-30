College Station Businessowners At Wellborn And Rock Prairie Roads Tell The City Council Business Is Down After An Access Drive Is Removed

Five businessowners located on Wellborn Road at Rock Prairie Road tell the city council business is down since the city removed an access road earlier this month without their knowledge.

Brian Watford, speaking for the group during the council’s November 22 meeting, says businesses on Rock Prairie were notified, but not those on Wellborn.

Watford says since the road was removed, business at his Sonic restaurant is down 21 percent. And two neighboring businesses are down 26 and 30 percent.

Watford says they are also concerned about safety issues related to the widening of Rock Prairie Road West west of Wellborn Road in the area.

Construction starts Wednesday (December 1), resulting in one way eastbound traffic on Rock Prairie West from Holleman to Wellborn. Westbound traffic will detour down General Parkway until the fall of 2022.

