College Station 17 Year Old Arrested On Leon County Murder Charge And Injuring A Brazos County Juvenile Detention Officer

The Leon County district attorney’s office has charged a 17 year old from College Station with murder. Prosecutors in Centerville are not disclosing the allegations against Bobby Joe Lopez Jr.

Lopez, who is now being held in the Brazos County jail, also faces a charge of fracturing the arm of a Brazos County juvenile detention office.

According to the arrest report from the Brazos County sheriff’s office, a juvenile detention officer had entered Lopez’s cell to remove trash. Then Lopez blocked the door from being closed. Three officers came to assist. Lopez is charged with pushing back upon the hand of one of the officers who assisted, resulting in the fracture.

Lopez is held without bond on the murder charge and a $10,000 dollar bond on the charge of assaulting a public servant.