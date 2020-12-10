Construction has resumed, and in some cases have been completed at many College Station parks, after projects were suspended due to the pandemic.

Assistant parks director Kelly Kelbly says reopening the trail at Lick Creek Park was delayed to next spring because pipe associated with a major wastewater line going under the trail did not arrive on schedule.

Kelbly says by the end of the month, work is expected to wrap up at Central Park on new pavilions, restrooms, and the second phase of the Fun For All Playground.

She also said work is expected to wrap up by the end of the month at Bee Creek Park.

And at Veterans Park, replacing roundabouts, adding sidewalks, and drainage improvements are expected to be finished next February.

Click HERE to be directed to Kelly Kelbly’s blog from the city of College Station website.

Click below for comments from Kelly Kelbly, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “City of College Station parks project update that were delayed by the pandemic” on Spreaker.