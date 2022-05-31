Change In The Leader Of The Democratic Party Primary Runoff For Pct. 4 Brazos County Commissioner

There is a new leader in the Democratic Party primary runoff for precinct four Brazos County commissioner.

The Brazos County elections office reported after the addition of five ballots on Tuesday, Wanda Watson leads Prentiss Madison 562 to 558.

Elections administrator Trudy Hancock says the Brazos County Democratic Party will canvass the vote on Thursday. Then whoever finishes in second place has two days to request a recount.

Thursday’s canvass will also include the Democratic runoff for precinct four justice of the peace. Darrell Booker continues to lead Celina Vasquez, with an updated total of 584 to 546.

The elections office also updated the Republican runoff for precinct two county commissioner. Chuck Konderla received 2,133 votes and Russ Ford received 1,932.