Bryan Police Arrests In Two Assault Cases

A Bryan police officer has a broken ankle, and a Bryan man went to jail on charges of assaulting a public servant, resisting arrest, making a threat to cause serious bodily injury, and violating a protection order at least twice in the last 12 months. BPD arrest reports say last Friday (July 28), 32 year old Daniel Burgess had shattered a window at his ex-girlfriend’s house and threatened to set fire to the house. One of two officers who responded broke his ankle while trying to avoid being kicked by Burgess. The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Burgess is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $39,000 dollars.

Bryan police responding to a report of gunfire Saturday (July 29) during the midnight hour led to an arrest on multiple charges. BPD arrest reports say officers spent several hours at a home on West 17th south of Highway 21. No one was hit by an unknown number of shots. Officers found a rifle and a pistol. The arrest report does not state if the victim received medical treatment for what officers described as an earring being ripped from an earlobe and after the victim was struck in the mouth. 41 year old Juan Pablo Cervantes of Bryan was arrested for family violence assault, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and resisting arrest. As of Tuesday morning (August 1), Cervantes remained in jail in lieu of bonds totaling $53,000 dollars.