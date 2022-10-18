Bryan Midtown Park Update Includes Removing The Fence Around The Lake And The City Council Agreeing To A Design Contract For More Outdoor Amenities

The Bryan city council agrees to spend another $165,000 thousand dollars on Midtown Park.

Deputy city manager Hugh Walker says it is to design more outdoor amenities between the Legends Events Center and the lake.

Those amenities includes sand volleyball and a boathouse and dock for rental kayaks.

Midtown Park project manager Frank Clark said on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs that the fence around the lake has been removed.

Clark says construction at the Midtown Park dam, spillway, and extending a 12 foot wide path will continue into next year.

