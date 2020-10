Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about reviving the economy in Downtown Bryan, the recent arrest of a local contractor who did business with the cities of Bryan and College Station, the Downtown Bryan game day shuttle, The Stella Hotel’s recent recognition, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

