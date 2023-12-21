Bryan Man Heading To Prison After Admitting To Breaking The Ring Finger Of A Bryan Police Officer

A Bryan man admits to breaking the finger of a Bryan police officer while attempting to escape an arrest.

A plea agreement between 36 year old Jose Luis Ramirez and the district attorney’s office includes an 18 year prison sentence in part due to his criminal history.

The D-A’s news release stated the officer had to have surgery and undergo several months of physical therapy on his broken ring finger.

The officer had stopped Ramirez’s vehicle for running a stop sign.

Ramirez, who has been in jail since his arrest on December 12th of 2022, was given credit for time served after admitting to misdemeanor evading and marijuana possession.

Prosecutors also dropped two felony drug charges.

News release from the Brazos County district attorney’s office:

On December 19, 2024, Jose Ramirez, 36, pled guilty to the felony offense of Assault on a Peace Officer in front of Judge David Hilburn in the 361st District Court. As a result of his plea, Ramirez was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

On December 12th 2022 a Bryan Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on Ramirez for failing to stop at a stop sign. As the officer turned around, Ramirez immediately pulled over to the side of the road and sought to distance himself from his vehicle. The defendant admitted that he not have a driver’s license or proof of insurance. The defendant also admitted that he believed had open warrants out of the Bryan Municipal Court.

Ramirez was ordered to sit down and remain on scene as the officer ran Ramirez’ information. Instead of complying with the officer’s instructions, Ramirez refused to sit down and attempted to flee the scene. The officer then attempted to restrain Ramirez and prevent him from fleeing the scene. During the scuffle, Ramirez grabbed the officer’s ring finger, twisted and pulled it, causing a spiral fracture. As a result of the defendant’s actions, the officer had to have surgery on the broken finger and several months of physical therapy.

Ramirez fled the scene, but was apprehended minutes later by law enforcement with the Bryan Police Department and Brazos County Constables’ Office.

Ramirez has previous convictions for Burglary of a Habitation, Assault Family Violence Strangulation, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Assistant district attorneys David Kaldas and Anjelica Harris issued the following statement: “Officers put their safety on the line while serving our community — they deserve protection and those who choose to injure officers will be prosecuted and punished.”