A Bryan man has been found guilty of a capital murder in Leon County.

32 year old Marcus Joshua was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the December 2020 murder of Lloyd Anderson of Normangee.

According to the Leon County district attorney’s Facebook page, five other conspirators have also been charged.

The news release from DA Caleb Henson states that video surveillance from Normangee Tractor proved instrumental in solving the case.