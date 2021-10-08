Bryan ISD School Board Receives A Construction Update On Projects From The 2020 Bond Issue

Less than a year since Bryan ISD voters approved a $175 million dollar bond issue, a few projects have been completed and a few more are underway.

Click HERE to read and download the presentation from the October 4, 2021 Bryan ISD school board meeting.

BISD school board members learned Monday that the recently completed SFA annex renovation cost $1,966,192 dollars less than expected.

BISD facilities director Paul Buckner says replacing roofs at Jones and Crockett elementary schools has taken more time and an additional $848,277 dollars.

Buckner also reported it cost an additional $598,068 to improve public address systems around BISD.

The board was reminded the construction contract for BISD’s third intermediate school is $182,140 dollars under budget.

Members also learned replacing the fence around Merrill Green stadium was $28,500 under budget, BISD’s career and technology center getting connected to city sewer was $26,750 under budget, and replacing an rooftop air handling unit at the Bryan High fieldhouse was $65,000 under budget.

Click below for comments from Paul Buckner during the October 4, 2021 Bryan ISD school board meeting.

Listen to “Bryan ISD school board gets a construction update on projects from the 2020 bond issue” on Spreaker.