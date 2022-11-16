Bryan ISD School Board Get Their First Look At Possible Campus Boundary Changes

Bryan school board members get their first look at possible campus boundary changes during Monday night’s meeting.

Associate superintendent Barbara Ybarra stressed more changes will be coming as more meetings are held with focus groups.

Board members were told that more than 800 parents, community members, and staff members were invited to be part of this process. Thus far, over 400 have participated in a one or more informational or feedback sessions.

Input will be expanded to all Bryan ISD residents December 5.

Board members are expected to take final action in January.

Boundary changes are coming as the result of opening a new intermediate school and enrollment at four existing campus that are above or under capacity.

The changes will also reflect administrative changes in the operation of Bryan ISD’s pre-kindergarten and bilingual programs.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the November 14, 2022 Bryan ISD school board meeting.

Click below for comments from Barbara Ybarra during the November 14, 2022 Bryan ISD school board meeting.