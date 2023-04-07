Bryan + College Station Public Library System Implements Amnesty Program

The Bryan College Station Library System wants its books back.

“A new late fine amnesty program. We are attempting to get our items that are overdue returned,” says Director Bea Saba.

Saba says over the last 10 years, the library system has recorded 12,274 lost items. The goal of the amnesty program is to reinstate accounts of patrons who have been blocked because of late fines.

“This program allows them to come back and use our library resources. Please, come return your books, we just want them back,” says Saba.

Saba says books can be returned at the book drop or either library location.

Listen to Bea Saba visit with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the new late fine amnesty program, an upcoming 3D printing workshop, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Listen to “Bryan + College Station Public Library System Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.