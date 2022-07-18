Bryan City Council Without Discussion Approves Consent Agenda Items That Includes New Gateway Welcoming Monument Signs

Gateway monument signs welcoming motorists to the city of Bryan are another step towards reality. The Bryan city council at last week’s meeting, without discussion, approved agreements with the Texas department of transportation to allow two monument signs. One will welcome motorists at the north city limits on Highway 6 for southbound traffic just past O-S-R. The second is at the west city limits on Highway 21 for eastbound traffic near the RELLIS campus. Construction is supposed to start next month and be completed by the end of this year. The design of the 12 foot tall, more than 40 foot long signs states “Bryan…Welcome to Aggieland”. The lettering matches the new monuments at the entrance to Midtown Park.

Click HERE to read and download background information about the city of Bryan’s gateway monument signs.

The private operator of the city of Bryan’s golf course agrees to allow city employees to golf at the same discounted rate as first responders and active members of the military. Mayor Andrew Nelson, who proposed the discount last month, was not present for last week’s vote. The remaining councilmembers unanimously approved the discount with no discussion as part of Tuesday’s list of consent agenda items.

Click HERE to read and download background information about discounted rates and fees at the city of Bryan golf course for city employees.

The consent agenda list also included spending more than $180,000 dollars that was not budgeted to install overhead canopies in the Bryan police department’s parking lot. That follows a hail storm in April of last year where the city had to pay $273,000 as its share of repairing damaged police department vehicles. The canopies will protect 56 BPD vehicles.

Click HERE to read and download background information about new Bryan police department parking lot canopies.