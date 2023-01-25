Bryan City Council Sells Two Parcels Of Land For Future Private Development

This month’s Bryan city council meeting included selling two tracts of land that were considered surplus property.

The council did not publicly discuss either sale before their unanimous votes during their January 10 meeting.

One is land near the stadium where the Brazos Valley Bombers play baseball. What a prior council purchased on Carson Street two years ago, was sold by a new council at a profit of $120,000 dollars. The one acre lot was the original site of BTU’s new administration building. After the former council decided to move the new BTU building to north Bryan, the land on Carson became surplus property. What the former council bought for $275,000 dollars, was sold for $395,000. According to city information, the buyer wants to create an unidentified development in combination with adjacent property that the buyer owns. The real estate agent who represented the city in the sale was former mayor Jason Bienski.

The other parcel fronts Texas Avenue between Villa Maria and Carson, in front of fire station #2. That property is being purchased for $40,000 dollars. But the net price could be $25,000. That’s because the council also agreed to give the buyers $15,000 as part of an economic development agreement. The buyers are required in the next two years to demolish an existing building and construct their new nail salon and a parking lot.

