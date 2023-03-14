Bryan City Council Finalizes Decision To Purchase A Mobile Stage For The City’s Tourism Office

The city of Bryan’s tourism office is getting another tool.

That is after the city council approved during its meeting on February 22, the purchase of a 32 foot long portable stage.

Before the unanimous vote, was a discussion about renting the stage. Mayor Bobby Gutierrez says the Destination Bryan tourism agency is going to be using the mobile stage a lot.

Deputy city manager Hugh Walker added that the fully equipped and trailer mounted stage would be operated by city employees.

The cost of the stage that was approved is $263,000 dollars. That means to spending up to $78,000 in reserves to go with the $185,000 that was previously budgeted.

Click HERE to read and download background information about the portable stage.

Click HERE to read and download the contract that was approved.

Click below to hear comments from the February 22, 2023 Bryan city council meeting.