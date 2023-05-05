Bryan City Council Extends Outsourcing Of Hiring School Crossing Guards After Discussing A Possible Cost Sharing Request With Bryan ISD

Before the Bryan city council unanimously approves spending $181,000 dollars for school crossing guards next year, the council asked city staff why the cost is not shared with Bryan ISD.

Deputy city manager Hugh Walker guessed that it was possibly a city responsibility since it involves safety on city streets.

The contract that was approved at Tuesday’s meeting is the second consecutive year of outsourcing the crossing guards to a company that Walker says provides the service for 250 cities around Texas.

Before that, the police department hired crossing guards.

