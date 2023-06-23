Bryan City Council Awards An $8 Million Dollar Contract For Another Road And More Parking Lots At Midtown Park

Another road and two more parking lots are coming to Bryan’s Midtown Park.

A nearly $8 million dollar contract was awarded during the June 13th Bryan city council meeting.

What is known now as “Road A” will have a right turn in, right turn out from Villa Maria near a future bowling alley and movie theater. Since Villa Maria is a state highway, there will be a median.

In addition to the quarter mile long road, there will be two parking lots and sidewalks on both sides of the street.

The council’s unanimous vote followed a public speaker asking to not remove any more green space.

Construction is supposed to start before the end of June, weather permitting be completed by July of next year.

