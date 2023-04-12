Bryan City Council Awards A $5 Million Dollar Construction Contract For More Outdoor Amenities At Midtown Park

The Bryan city council approves a $5.1 million dollar construction contract for outdoor features at Midtown Park.

Tuesday’s vote increases the overall construction contract from $38.5 million to $43.5 million dollars.

Mayor Bobby Gutierrez says funding the change order is within the overall park project.

This contract is for outdoor amenities between Midtown Park lake and the Legends Events Center.

There will be four lighted sand volleyball courts that meet NCAA regulations, a terraced viewing area between the volleyball courts and the events center patio, 22,000 square feet of synthetic turf…which is almost half the size of a football field…along with a floating pier and a floating dock with an area to launch kayaks.

According to a city staff report, a concrete foundation will also be built for the future construction of a boathouse that might be done by Bryan ISD’s construction technology students.

The staff report also states that concrete paths connecting the park with the nearby Girl Scout House might draw state and national Girl Scout events to the Legends Events Center and the lake.

The staff report also states construction could be completed, weather permitting, in March of next year.

Click HERE to see and download city of Bryan maps of the location of future outdoor amenities at Midtown Park.

Click HERE to read and download background information from the city of Bryan.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials shared during the April 11, 2023 Bryan city council meeting.