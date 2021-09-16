Bryan City Council Approves Stricter Regulations For Proposed New Adult Entertainment Businesses

The Bryan city council approves a change in zoning regulations that will make it more difficult for adult entertainment business to locate in the city.

Tuesday’s unanimous vote, following no discussion, removes new adult entertainment businesses as a permitted use. Applicants must get a conditional use permit. And the only location for future adult entertainment businesses in Bryan are industrial districts.

The change received a unanimous recommendation from Bryan’s planning and zoning commission.

It is seen by staff to further protect residential and commercial areas and to provide another level of review and discretion to reduce harmful impacts of adult entertainment businesses.

Click HERE to read and download the new ordinance.

Click HERE to read and download background information.