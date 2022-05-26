Bryan City Council Approves Rezoning Where A Westside Water Tower Will Be Built And Sees Possible Tower Logos

Even the city of Bryan has to go through rezoning to change land use.

Decisions made during May’s Bryan city council meeting included rezoning land where a new water tower will be built between West Villa Maria and Leonard Road off Chick Lane.

Public works director Jayson Barfknecht says the tower will look similar to the one being finished in College Station near Baylor Scott & White hospital.

The $7 million dollar, 190 foot tall tower, will hold two million gallons.

Barfknecht also showed the council eight possible logos for the new water tower. There was no consensus as to the council’s preferred logo.

Once construction starts, the tower can be completed in 15 months…weather and supply chain issues permitting.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the May 17, 2022 Bryan city council workshop meeting.

Click below for comments from Jayson Barfknecht during the May 17, 2022 Bryan city council workshop meeting.