Bryan City Council Approves Purchasing Nearly $1 Million Dollars In New Playground Equipment

Action at Tuesday’s Bryan city council meeting included approving the purchase of nearly $1 million dollars of playground equipment for five parks.

Parks and recreation director David Schmitz says due to supply chain issues, installation of the equipment could take place from a few weeks through the end of this year.

The purchase was hailed by councilman Reuben Marin, who wanted “to let our citizens know what we’re doing to continue our development and our growth in our parks.”

The purchase covers the replacement of playground structures at Austin’s Colony, Castle Heights, Henderson, Ibarra, and Shirewood Parks.

The purchase also includes a new playground unit, fitness equipment, and extending a walking path in the Greenbrier subdivision.

Click HERE to read and download background information about the purchase approved at the April 12, 2022 Bryan city council meeting.

