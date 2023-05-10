Bryan City Council Approves Contracts For The Phillips Events Center And Adjacent Golf Course

Delays continue in the repairs and renovation of the city of Bryan’s Phillips Events Center, following damage from Winter Storm Uri two years ago. The city council during their May 2nd meeting without discussion approved spending an additional $105,000 dollars on a new roof so it can hold new air conditioning equipment. Out of the more than $8 million dollar project, insurance is paying for about $6 million. The damage was caused by frozen water lines that broke. City background information does not indicate when the building adjacent to the municipal golf course will open.

Five years after a prior Bryan city council acquired the former Briarcrest country club, a fifth bridge is being replaced at the municipal golf course. The Bryan city council awards a contract to replace a fifth bridge at the municipal golf course. There was no public discussion prior to a unanimous vote during their May 2nd meeting to replace the bridge at hole #1. The $271,000 dollar contract is $29,000 under the engineer’s estimate. This follows construction that is underway on a new ninth hole bridge, and the prior replacements of bridges on the sixth, eighth, and 18th holes. There are no plans to replace the bridge on the 14th hole.

