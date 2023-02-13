Bryan City Council Adopts The New Mayor’s New Minimum Attendance Requirements For Some Volunteer Commissions

Bryan’s new mayor receives city council approve to change attendance requirements for members of some appointed city bodies.

There was no public discussion before the council voted five to nothing to approve Bobby Gutierrez’s request to increase the minimum attendance required by volunteers serving on what is described as quasi-judicial boards, committees, and commissions.

Instead of 66 percent, the minimum attendance is 80 percent over a six month period. This would apply to those on the planning and zoning and landmarks commissions among other groups.

A two-thirds minimum would continue for Bryan advisory boards and committees.

Regardless of the volunteer body, the resolution states that the failure of an appointee to meet the attendance requirement is grounds for removal unless the council grants an exception.

The changes, which are the first in 35 years, do not apply to the city council.

Click HERE to read and download background information from the February 7, 2023 Bryan city council meeting.

Click HERE to read and download the resolution that was passed during the February 7, 2023 Bryan city council meeting.