Bryan And College Station ISD’s Approve Budgets And Property Tax Rates For the New School Year

This week’s meetings of the Bryan and College Station ISD’s included approving budgets and property tax rates for the 2022-23 school year.

According to a College Station ISD news release, the CSISD board approved the 2022-23 budget and a proposed tax rate, which will require a voter approved tax ratification election (TRE) to be held in November. Under state law, the district’s current 2021-2022 M&O tax rate will be reduced by 6.71 cents for the 2022-2023 year without the approval of the VATRE in November. If the VATRE is approved by voters, the tax rate will be lowered 3.71 cents instead of 6.71 cents. The three cents would generate an estimated $5,015,431 in additional revenue, of which $1,715,431 would be additional state revenue. Based on a board resolution passed in June, the additional revenue will be used to provide an additional four percent increase in salaries for all employees, except administrators, who would receive an additional two percent pay increase.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the August 16, 2022 College Station ISD school board meeting.

Bryan ISD adopted a budget and a property tax rate decrease of almost nine cents. In response to a board member’s question about not decreasing the tax rate and applying that money to additional employee pay raises, assistant superintendent Kevin Beesaw said that would require a TRE election. Bryan ISD voters approved a TRE in 2017.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the August 15, 2022 Bryan ISD school board meeting.

Click below for comments about tax ratification elections from the August 16, 2022 CSISD board meeting and the August 15, 2022 BISD school board meetings.

Listen to “College Station ISD board authorizes and the Bryan ISD board hears about tax ratification elections” on Spreaker.