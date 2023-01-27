Bryan And College Station ISD Results Of State Security Inspections

The state agency in charge of inspecting school districts for building security following the mass shooting in Uvalde has published its inspection report for last fall’s semester.

The Texas school safety center (TSSC) reported this week that inspectors did not gain unauthorized access at more than 95 percent of more than 2,800 campuses that were checked around the state.

The safety center did not identify any of the 136 districts where an inspector entered a building without being checked.

WTAW News asked for that information from College Station and Bryan ISD’s.

Bryan ISD auxiliary services director Ron Clary, whose responsibilities include building security, told WTAW News that an exterior door located behind a locked fence did not close properly. A second incident that Clary reported to the BISD board last fall, was an interior door that was not closed and locked…something that is not required by the state but is required by the district. Clary also reviewed WTAW’s Bill Oliver, the other components of the state inspections and the equipment and training BISD employees receive.

College Station ISD reports seven campuses were inspected last fall. State inspectors made no unauthorized access at any location. The inspectors also found no problems with intruder detection systems or with classroom and exterior doors. When state inspectors arrived at the front office, at all seven locations CSISD employees required inspectors to provide identification, the I-D was verified, the inspector signed in, and they were given a visitor’s badge.

Listen to “Bryan ISD review of safety/security inspections by the Texas school safety center” on Spreaker.