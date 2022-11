CLEVELAND, Ohio – Nick Chubb ran for 102 yards and 2 touchdowns as the Cleveland Browns pulled away from the Cincinnati Bengals, 32-13.

Cleveland led 11-0 at the half before erupting for 14 points in the third quarter.

Browns star defensive end and former Texas A&M standout Myles Garrett had quite the night, collecting 1.5 sacks and one tackle for loss.

Jacoby Brissett passed for 278 yards and one touchdown for Cleveland, which improves to 3-5 on the season. Cincinnati falls to 4-4.