Brazos Valley High School Basketball Scores

The A&M Consolidated and College Station girls basketball teams are moving on to the 5A Regional Quarterfinals.

Consol took care of Pflugerville Weiss Monday night, 47-33 and will face No. 9 Pflugerville Hendrickson Wednesday night in Rockdale.

Meanwhile, No. 4 College Station blew past Connolly, 62-44 to set up a showdown with Kingwood Park Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Montgomery Lake Creek High School.

On the guys side of the court, A&M Consolidated dropped a heart-breaker to Montgomery Lake Creek Monday night, 49-47.

The Tigers, who came into the ballgame riding an 8-game win streak, see their season end at 11-8.

Meanwhile, Bryan just couldn’t get it done against No. 2 Duncanville in the 6A Bi-District round, 72-54.

The Vikings finish the year at 19-6.